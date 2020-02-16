While her marriage to the son of one of Ghana’s business moguls, Osei Kwame Despite, may be the most popular news in Ghana, little is known about the lucky girl who is now a member of the Dr Osei Kwame Despite family.

23-year-old Tracy Gyamfua Ameyaw had her dream wedding when Kennedy Kofi Asante Osei walked her down the aisle on February 15, 2020.

Their traditional wedding held on February 13, 2020 at Trasacco Valley, near East Legon in Accra was talk of town.

The couple had the place on lockdown when friends, family and business partners of the Despite Group showed class by practically seizing the space.

The groom, Kennedy Asante Osei, is very well known as the General Manager of the Despite Media Group, made up of Peace FM, UTV among others but same can’t be said of his wife, Tracy.

Adomonline.com has therefore compiled a profile of the lady whose wedding over the weekend is still on the lips of many.

Who is Mrs Tracy Asante Osei?

Tracy is a 23-year-old professional fashion designer who completed Krobo Girls Senior High School (SHS) in 2014.

The young Fashion Designer started her journey to becoming a fashion expert at Radford University College at East Legon in Accra where she studied Fashion Design.

She currently works at Saf Dieu, an emerging Ghanaian fashion brand as a fashion designer and illustrator.

While Tracy may be married into a rich Ghanaian family, she is herself, from a relatively rich Ghanaian home.

Adomonline.com also discovered that Tracy designed her own wedding gown, which finishing was done by Pistis, a Ghanaian fashion brand known across the world due to its impeccable crafts.

