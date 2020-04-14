The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpohor constituency, Hon. Alex Agyekum, on Easter Sunday, put smiles on the faces of over 1,000 vulnerable persons.

The MP did so by providing each of them a sumptuous hot meal and some sanitary items to enable them stay healthy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmaker, accompanied by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency, moved door to door to distribute the food.

Among the meals distributed are Jollof with chicken and soft drink and water as well as sanitary items such as liquid soap and hand sanitizers.

Beneficiaries of the items were mostly the visually impaired, the aged, the bedridden, physically-challenged persons and other deprived persons in the constituency.

The MP also spent some time to interact with each beneficiary by educating them on simple hygienic measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not the first time the Mpohor lawmaker has attended to the poor in the deprived communities in his constituency.

Each festive occasion, especially, during Christmas and Easter holidays, Hon. Agyekum, always rise to the occasion, by providing to the poor some provisions to keep the body and soul together.

He told journalists in an interview moments after reaching out to the poor that he has always been inspired by God to attend to the needy whenever he can.

“In times like this never forget the destitute, the blind, aged and physically challenged who depend on the benevolence of friends and family members whose daily struggles and hustle feed them. But COVID-19 has curtailed this kind gesture because of restriction on movement and marketing. These deprived suffer abandonment, especially, those who are childless. I, as their representative, have been attending to such people by offering them the needed support”, he noted.

He drew the attention of the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Hon. Ignatius Asaah Mensah, to ensure that the vulnerable in the deprived communities are the ones to benefit from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) policy and not the able bodied individuals.

Hon. Agyekum also appealed to the privileged in the community to always remember such people everyday and not to throw away their excess food during this pandemic period, noting that “a friend in need is a friend in deed. This mantra must be practicalized”.