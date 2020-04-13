Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei, has shared a photo of himself in a designer nose mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kennedy, who became the talk of town after his posh wedding, shared the photo on Instagram coupled with a message of inspiration.

The nose mask was a matching Personal Protective Equipment with the turquoise blue fabric he wore.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Ghana Medicl Association, Dr Justice Yankson, says it is advisable for all Ghanaians to wear nose masks due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the country

Read the full post below: