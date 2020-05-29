Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah is being criticised for allegedly ignoring the COVID-19 social distancing protocols to organise a birthday party which brought quite a number of showbiz personalities together.

A video in circulation on social media captured a number of people at the alleged birthday party which took place at a location believed to be her residence.

Among persons who were seen in the video were Serwaa Amihere, Moesha Bodoung, Adjoa Loud, Kidi, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes and some bloggers.

In the video, they flouted directives on social distancing as they were seen dancing and singing to performances by the artistes at the ceremony.

The video has since been criticised by some social media users, especially because most of the showbiz personalities in the video have been calling on people to either stay home or observe social distancing protocols.

“Are some people exempted from the ban of social gathering…or this is not a party,” Facebook user Annie Ampofo asked when she shared the video from the said party.

Music producer Fred Kyei Mensah replied the post, asking, “They are indoor in a private home or?”

But Annie responded to his question, saying, “Inviting people over . . . Well, maybe I don’t know any better…”