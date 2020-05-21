The birthday party of lawyer and Ghanaian socialite, Sandra Ankobiah, was lit as it attracted some top female celebrities.

But her birthday cake, which is trending on social media, has got some Ghanaians teasing the lawyer.

A photo, showed Sandra Ankobiah’s cake. It was designed in the form of a gavel – the wooden hammer that judges use in the court- because she is a lawyer.

She threw a private party and invited her colleague celebrities despite the social distancing order to help her cut the cake and make merry.

However, the photo of the cake, which went viral on social media, has got people teasing her.

One Instagram user said she is ” the lawyer with no Case.” Another also called her a ‘Tiktok’ lawyer.