The Yoruba Council of Chiefs in Ghana and six other bodies have donated to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to support the government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the outbreak of Coronavirus in Ghana.

The Yoruba Council of Chiefs in Ghana, led by its leader Asiwaju Alhaji Musah Baba, donated GH¢ 20,000.00 and also 500 pieces of 5kg bags of rice.

The Government Board Chairpersons of State Entities under (SIGA), led by the Chairperson of the Minerals Commission, S. K. Boafo, donated GH¢ 200,000.00.

Eckankar Ghana Satsang Society through their President, Aspect Caiquo, presented a cheque of GH¢ 10,000.00 to the fund, while Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by the Director of Administration, Harold Agyeman also presented a cheque of GH¢ 20,000.00.

The other donations came in from the Social Needs Foundation of GUOOF, led by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dennis Vormawor, who presented GH¢ 25,000.00 to the fund.

A delegation of the Grand Lodge of Ghana, led by their Grand Master, Naval Captain Kwadjo Adunkwa Butah, also presented a cheque of GH¢ 100,000 to support the COVID-19 Fund.

A Ghanaian businessman based in Nigeria, Dr Armed Vanderpujie, also donated $20,000 or equivalent to (GH¢112,000) to the fund through Mr Enoch Osei Mensah, Director of Protocol at the Office of the Vice President, and Chief of Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The marketing manager of Sintex group of companies, Isaac Addo Asare, on behalf of the company donated GH¢ 100,000.00 and said it forms part of the corporate social responsibility of Sintex Containers Ghana Limited.



The donations were received by Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, a member of the Board of Trustees for the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

He expressed appreciation to all the donors for their kind gesture and advised the public to respect the safety and hygiene protocols as well as practice social distancing so that all the efforts being made will yield positive results.

