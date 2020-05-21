Controversial Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has explained his decision not to honour an invitation by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, was expected by the police at 10: am Thursday to assist with investigation into allegations he has made against former President John Mahama.

Head of Public Relations of the CID, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, confirmed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday that, the NPP man has not reported as required.

When reached for comment, Abronye DC on Ekosii Sen said his action is not deliberate.

He explained that, he is currently on a tour of his region ahead of the December elections and informed the CID to allow him report on Friday, May 22, 2020.

“I received a call from the CID about the invitation but I told them I can make it on Friday and they agreed,” he said.

ALSO READ:

The NPP Bono Regional chairman, who has made serious allegations against Mr Mahama, claims he has submitted “incontrovertible evidence to the police to clear himself.”

Abronye DC has challenged the former President to take him to court if “he is clean of all the allegations.”

“I will go to the CID tomorrow to prove my case; I don’t fear anyone,” he added.