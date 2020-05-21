About 13 health personnel in the Eastern region have tested positive to Covid-19.

It is not clear whether they were infected at health facilities or within the community they reside.

Out of the figure, 12 of them are asymptomatic and are doing well but one is in a critical condition and has been referred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Alberta Bretwum Nyarko, told Joy News that Koforidua and Nkawkaw have recorded their first positive cases.

She said though 86 people have recovered out of the 108 positive cases in the Eastern region it was important for everyone to obtain social distancing and adhere to all the safety protocols.

Denkyembour, Fanteakwa North, Akuapem South, And Akuapem North have added on to their cases.

As of now, the Eastern region has recorded 108 cases with 86 recoveries.