Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, failed to honour an invitation extended to him by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Head of Public Relations of CID, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The outspoken NPP man, popularly known as Abronye DC, was expected to report to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the CID over allegations he leveled against former President John Mahama.

ALSO READ:

He is expected to assist the police with investigations after the former President, through his lawyer, Tony Lithur, lodged a complaint against him.

However, DSP Juliana Obeng said the CID were still waiting for the NPP official.

“The day is young so we are waiting for Mr Kwame Baffoe,” the CID PRO said.