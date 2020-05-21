Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has made some strong allegations against the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

According to him, the EC and the NIA are plotting to disenfranchise over 10 million of eligible voters, mostly in the NDC’s strong holds from exercising their voting rights in the upcoming 2020 general election.

He made the assertion while addressing the media during the party’s press conference in Accra on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

This is a plot by the EC and NIA to disenfranchise over 10 million voters mainly in NDC strongholds, he said.

Mr Afriyie Ankrah speaking argued that valid registration requirements contained in the Constitutional Instrument (CI) currently laid before parliament, were too narrow and inadequate to identify eligible voters who are now more than 18 million.

