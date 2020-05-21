The Baatsona Divisional Police on Wednesday toured industries in their jurisdiction to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols are being observed.

Led by the Divisional Commander, ACP Julius Kpebesson, the team visited Far East Mercantile Company Limited and IFFCO Limited distributors of food beverages and Parlays Ghana Limited producers of Parlays Biscuits.

Management of the company taking the police officer on tour

They also visited Polytank Ghana Limited, manufacturers of plastic tanks and other plastic products as well as Weave Ghana Limited producers of Darling artificial human hair

The circular from the police commended all the companies for ensuring their staff were adhering to the proper hygiene, social distancing and other necessary protocols recommended for preventing the spread of the new coronavirus.

Some face masking producing companies

Polytank was, however, singled out for praise; the police described the measures put in place by company as “very impressive.”

“At the said facility, there was a health and safety committee set up purposely for enforcement of the protocols, with duty roster and checklist provided under direct supervision of the General Manager who routinely crosscheck and signs the check list,” the police said.

ACP Kpebesson commended management of Polytank and urged other companies to “take cue from such a splendid initiative.”

The inspection exercise continues unabated, the police said.