The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed his son lost his job after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 elections.

“My son has been out of work for more than three years,” he said in an interview on JoyNews Thursday.

The NDC official explained that his son, Asiedu Nketia Jnr, worked with a private company licenced by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to clear goods at the ports.

When power changed hands, the port authorities told the private company that “unless my son is sacked, their licence will be withdrawn,” Mr Nketia revealed.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, also revealed how political victimisation led to the collapse of his block factory.

“Contractors who buy blocks from me are not paid when government gets to know they owe Asiedu Nketia. The money is there but they just won’t pay,” he bemoaned.

“It is not as if the government institution does not have the money. The money is ready but somehow they won’t pay you,” the NDC General Secretary said.

Asiedu Nketia said despite the political victimisation, he had no regrets for doing politics.

“You are haunted in opposition but object of the service is bigger than these challenges,” he added.