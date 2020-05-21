Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said the power of healing and deliverance is not the preserve of men of God.

According to him, every human being, irrespective of religious belief, has that gift if only channeled the right way.

Justifying his claim, the anti-fake pastor crusader revealed how his very short prayer for a stroke patient abroad healed him instantly.

“A lady friend told me about her brother’s illness so I decided to pray for him. The next day, the lady called and said her brother had come out of coma and could now move his limbs,” Mr Agyapong said on Accra-based Net 2 television Wednesday.

This single act of kindness, he stressed, would have cost the lady millions if she had fallen prey to a “fake pastor.”

“These pastors use voodoo in the name of doing the work of God to rob vulnerable and poor people. They must pay for it,” he said.