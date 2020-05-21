New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said there is no way the country will be thrown into civil war if the Electoral Commission (EC) continues to compile a new voters’ register amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, no one is afraid of Maj. Rtd Osahene Kojo Boakye-Djan with his constant threats of civil war and anarchy.

“…No one is afraid of Boakye-Djan…if he plays the law will take action . . . let us see the anarchy,” Mr Agyapong fired.

“…We will do the right thing for the country, we will go ahead with the voters’ register…the NDC is speaking as if they are in power, but they have forgotten that they are not in power…we are waiting for them to destroy this country; we are not afraid of them,” he said.

He was reacting to the controversies surrounding the compilation of a new voters’ register and comments by Maj. Rtd Boakye-Djan that there could be civil unrest should the EC continue with the impending voter register compilation.

The Assin Central MP was speaking in an interview with Hello FM in Kumasi.