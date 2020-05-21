Two persons who have offered to stand as sureties for the bail execution of the self-styled televangelist and founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, are accusing the Ghana Police Service of deliberately frustrating the process in order to keep the popular pastor in custody.

Madam Elsie Asiedu and Madam Jennifer Yawa Quartey who are family members of the embattled Bishop told Accra based starrfm at the Police Headquarters that they have been at the Police Headquarters since 7am and have provided all necessary documents required to execute the bail, however, the Police officers led by the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Director of Operations and the Commander in Charge of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), are doing everything in their power to frustrate the process to execute the bail of the Bishop.

The Sureties are challenging claims by the Police Service that Bishop Obinim is still in custody because he has not been able to meet the bail conditions prescribed by the Magistrate who presided over his case. They are demanding that the Police Service respects the orders of the District Court as far as the bail of the Bishop Obinim is concerned.

A District Court in Accra granted Bishop Daniel Obinim bail in the sum of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 100,000.00) with three Sureities, one to be justified.

The Police have charged Bishop Obinim with publication of false news and forgery of a document contrary to section 208 and 159 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29).

Bishop Obinim is currently on admission at a health facility after he was taken ill upon his arrest and detention.