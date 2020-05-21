MTN, Ghana’s leading Telecommunications Company, and Business World, Ghana’s foremost business magazine will host the digital edition of the MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting on MTN Ghana’s handle on Facebook from 10:00am on May 28th 2020.

The session which will stream live is under the theme, “The Future of Work is here-Preparing the Work Place for new Talent Needs”. The 28th edition of the MTN Business World Breakfast meeting seeks to explore the unique opportunities embedded in the Future of Work and the different skill sets that will be required.

As the world inches towards an even more digital age, companies and businesses are becoming more concerned about the future of work and how technological progress such as artificial Intelligence and robotics could impact talent acquisition.

While some industry analysts perceive technological advancement would make some jobs obsolete, others strongly believe it’s an opportunity for businesses to develop new models for labour and different skill sets to adapt to the changes.

Panellists to join in the discussions include, Julian Opuni, CEO Fidelity Bank, Ghana, Alex Bram, CEO of Hubtel, Ehi Benitie Co-Founder Rancard and CEO ClearSpace Labs and Franklin Asare, Country Director Oracle Ghana.

Discussions would centre on how emerging technologies could remodel the way we work, finding the right balance between humans and technology, ways to improve employee experience. The panel is expected to suggest strategies that will enable business owners identify employee fit for future roles.

ALSO

Commenting on the theme, The Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, lauded the theme indicating that it was very timely and relevant to today’s workforce and those who are preparing for the opportunities ahead. He urged all persons who are interested in knowing about the ‘Future of Work’ to join the Breakfast session via MTN’s Facebook page to gain valuable insights especially in this period where COVID -19 is redefining the way we live and work.