General Secretary of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has lauded Maj. Kwadwo Boakye-Djan (Rtd), for his ‘civil war’ comments.

Mr Nketiah said there is no truth in the country and people like Maj Boakye-Djan (Rtd) should be commended for spelling out what he believes are possible consequences of actions being taken by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Speaking on Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the NDC General Secretary explained that it would be an indictment on the old soldier, looking at his caliber, to sit aloof for war to befall Ghana.

Major Boakye-Djan, is a retired military man and has organized a coup before, and knows the triggering factors of coup, so if there is something pressing which he knows from his experience may bring war but fails to caution the perpetrators to stop, then he could equally be blamed for any war that will arise, he said in Twi.

He continued, that, the fact that Boakye-Djan was invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service justifies the injustice in the country.

Did you know the Ivorian civil war was triggered by the controversy on whether Alassane Ouattara’s name should be written or not?, he asked Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, who hosted the show.

The CID, on May 19, 2020, questioned Major Boakye-Djan for allegedly saying on public radio that there would be civil war in Ghana should the EC goes ahead with its plan to compile a new register of voters.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM about a week ago concerning the compilation of a new register, the retired army officer said all crises and civil wars in Africa had been triggered by electoral disputes, adding that Ghana’s election management body was treading that path.

He then warned: “If they want it, they will get it, quote me”.