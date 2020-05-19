MTN Ghana has re-opened all of its service centres across the country, some of which were closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering the increasing number of customers who visit the service centres as a result of the lifting of movement restrictions, MTN has also revised its operating hours to 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday.

The revised hours exempt centres located at the various shopping malls which will open from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The service centres will continue to remain closed during the weekends and holidays.

Commenting on the reopening of the service centres, the Customer Relations Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs Jemima Kotei Walsh expressed her appreciation to all customers for adjusting to the previous arrangements and for patronising the digital channels.

She said: “We continue to review our operations to make decisions that will help us deliver our services whilst also protecting our customers and employees.”

MTN Ghana continues to encourage all Ghanaians to stay safe and observe the appropriate health protocols outlined by the Government, Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organization.

These include regular washing of hands with soap and water and the mandatory wearing of masks at the service centers.

From the beginning of the COVID 19 infection in Ghana, MTN deployed temperature guns and hand sanitisers in all its offices. MTN has also implemented social distancing and the wearing of masks by its employees among others.