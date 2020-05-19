The Speaker of Parliament has directed all members and staff of the House to be tested for coronavirus.

In his welcome address as Parliament resumed sitting Tuesday, Prof Mike Oquaye assured members and all staff that the necessary steps will be taken to protect them.

“In addition to observing the established protocols, I have directed the clerk and parliament’s medical officers to immediately conduct tests for all honorable members and staff of the Parliamentary Service for Covid-19,” Prof Oquaye said.

Before the House went on recess, 15 were Members of Parliament and staff were placed under self-quarantine after they returned from an official trip abroad.

They included 10 Members of Parliament and five staff of the Parliamentary Service.

It is not known if any of them were tested during the period or if any of them contracted the disease.

The Speaker said while there is no approved vaccine, it was important to “adhere to all laid down hygiene protocols to abate the spread.

“These include washing of hands with soap under running water, cleaning of hands with clean disposable paper, application of approved hand sanitizers, wearing of approved masks while in public and observing social distancing which are requisites for keeping us safe,” he directed.

Prof Oquaye praised all frontline workers for their continuous demonstration of unwavering commitment to the fight against Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.