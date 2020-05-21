Phar Rangers owner, Nana Yaw Amponsah, believes the current football season must be cancelled with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) made to prepare for a new one in September.

Football in the West African country has come to a standstill since March 15 when the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, announced a ban on public gatherings including sporting events.

Following the resumption of football in Germany over the weekend, the GFA has been asked to imitate the steps of the German FA.

Despite the calls, Mr Amponsah beleives the current football season must be truncated due to Coronavirus disease pandemic in order to adequately prepare for a new campaign.

According to him, it will be in the best interests of all stakeholders to start afresh since that will be the only way to synchronise the local season with that of Europe.

“If we want to synchronise our league with that of Europe, then we must wait and start in September. At the moment the Accra Sports Stadium pitch will not be ready for football for the next one month,” he said in an interview with Happy FM.

“Let us give ourselves up to September to start a new league so that the various clubs can start to prepare and meet the club licensing requirements,” he added.