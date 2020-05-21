Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi, has thrown his support behind new coach C.K. Akonnor to succeed as Black Stars coach.

Coach Akonnor, 45, has been awarded a two-year deal by the Ghana Football Association.

According to the CSKA Sofia star, coach Akonnor has the requisite experience to manage the national team.

Edwin Gyasi

“I don’t really know him as in person but I know he played in Germany and the fans loved him,” he said in an interview with Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah.

“I don’t like the idea of knowing someone before working with him or her. I know he has coached Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko so definitely he has the experience.

Quizzed if Akonnor has the potential to become a great coach, Gyasi said, “Of course.”. “He has coached the two biggest clubs in Ghana so coaching Black Stars wouldn’t be a problem.

“I think he has the experience and he can build on that to become a great Black Stars coach,” he added.

Coach Akonnor replaced Kwesi Appiah as Ghana coach.

He has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and qualify the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.