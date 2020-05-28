The leadership of the Ghana National Inshore Fisheries Association and Canoe Owners Association is calling on the government to, as a matter of urgency, disinfect all coastal areas to minimise the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the group, the government must prioritise the disinfection of the coastal areas because thousands of fisher folk depend on fishing for their livelihood.

The President of the Ghana National Inshore Fisheries Association, Joe Kramo, said the government should extend the disinfection exercise to the coastal areas.

“When it comes to fishing boats and canoe, I will plead with the Fishries Commission through the government, the president should urge them to embark on disinfection exercise of all the habours, fishing areas along the coastal areas as they’re doing in schools in the country as a matter of urgency,” he told host of Adom FM’s Current Affairs talk show, Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

Mr Kramo stressed the need for such an exercise because it’s difficult for fisher folk to observe the COVID-19 social distancing protocols as directed by the government along the coastal area.

“The Fisheries Commission and the entire Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development is doing their best but they can do better by providing more Personal Protective Equipment to fisher folk within the coastal areas,” he said.

Contributing to the in studio discussions, the Secretary of the Tema Canoe Owners Association, Adjetey Tawiah, on his part, said the government must also institute a mass testing policy for all fisher folk within the coastal areas.

He believes the mass testing will enhance the government’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the country.

Mr Tawiah said people who will test positive at the end of the mass testing can be quickly isolated for treatment to curtail more spread of the virus due to how complicated and cumbersome fishing activities are.

He also urged fishermen and stakeholders within the value chain to contribute their quota to support the government in the fight against the pandemic.