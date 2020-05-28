Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh has said his outfit is not responsible for paying the salary arrears of former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah.

Mr Appiah, 60, who was shown the exit by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on December 30, has been in a tussle with the FA over his five month salary arrears.

The country’s football governing body has said it is not responsible for the payment of the arrears.

Deputy Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto in an interview with Joy News on Sunday confirmed that the Ministry is engaging Mr Appiah to settle his arrears.

Many have accused the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) of failing to play its role in settling Mr Appiah.

But the Head of Corporate and Sustainability of GNPC, Dr Baah-Nuakoh maintains his outfit, which deals with sustainability of Sports development, supports the Sports Ministry and is not responsible for payment of the Black Stars coach.

“GNPC doesn’t have a commitment with Kwasi Appiah neither do we have same with the GFA,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“What we do is to help the Sports Ministry with some funds but as to how the Sports Ministry will use the money, we don’t have authority over that.

“If Kwesi Appiah’s salary has not been settled since he left, I think someone should be responsible for that. GNPC is not responsible to pay his salary arrears,” he added.

Mr Appiah has threatened to drag the FA to FIFA should it fail to pay his arrears.