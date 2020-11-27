The Sefwi Wiawso Paramount Chief, Okatakyire Kwasi Bumangama II, has donated two drone cameras to Sefwi Juaboso and Wiawso District Forestry Commission.

The chief explained that the country has joined the technological world and that there was the need for drones to capture the movements in and around the forest zones.

The drones, he said, were ordered from America and are to serve as compensation for his late grandfather’s decision to give out the lands to foreigners for vegetation.

Presenting the drone to the Forestry Commission, Okatakyire Bumangama II, said the forest is very dear to him and the people of Sefwi because it’s the only resource for survival.

Additionally, he charged the managers of the two forest reserves to protect the forest from illegalities such as farming, timber lumbering, ‘galamsey’ and hunting among others.

Deputy Director of Forestry Commission, William Baah, who received the drones on behalf of the two forest districts, thanked the chiefs for their endless support against illegal activities in the forest reserve.

He also pledged to protect the forest as the drones have been given to them.