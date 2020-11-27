Passion fruits are tropical fruits found in many tropical climate zones globally. They have over 500 variations and come in different names. Their popularity is increasing because of the many health benefits of passion fruits.

One small passion fruit contains vitamin A, potassium, magnesium, calcium, vitamin C, iron, fibre, niacin, phosphorus and vitamin B6. The nutritional content in a passion fruit makes it useful in many ways.

Passion fruit contains vitamin A and C, riboflavin and carotene. All these are antioxidants which boost the skin’s health. If you want to have that skin complexion, eat passion fruits. Another benefit of passion fruits is that they delay signs of ageing on your skin. If you want that glow and youthful look a little longer then you have your healthy trick.

Boost Immunity

Vitamin C and carotene, both present in passion fruit, strengthen the human body’s immunity. Eating this fruit or taking the juice will go a long way in boosting your immunity.

The iron in the fruit will also increase haemoglobin in your red blood cells which is also another health benefit.

It may be a small fruit but the health benefits of a passion fruit should nudge you into having more of it in your diet.

Aids in digestion

Passions fruits are rich in fibre which keeps the gut healthy. A passion fruit despite its small size will help you prevent constipation. The soluble fibre content in passion fruits helps with food digestion.

Bone health

Passion fruits are rich in iron, calcium and magnesium which are important for bone strength. Despite the human body being a poor absorber of iron from the plant, passion fruits contain vitamin C which aids in the absorption of iron.

These minerals in the fruit aid in maintaining bone density which speeds up bone recovery. They also prevent osteoporosis. These minerals reduce pain and inflammation in bones due to age and activity. They also relieve some of the symptoms associated with arthritis.

Heart health

As stated earlier, passion fruits contain vitamin B6 and B3 which prevents the hardening of arterial walls. Mineral content in the fruit such as potassium, copper and iron also help with blood circulation. The iron and copper aid in the production of red blood cells which then leads to oxygenated blood getting to all parts of the body.