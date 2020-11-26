Members of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs are appealing to President Akufo-Addo to withdraw security personnel deployed to the region.

According to them, the team was deployed to the area following the invasion and attacks of the Western Togoland separatist group in September but the region has since been stable.

A statement signed by the vice president of the House said the personnel had since not been recalled, despite calm returning to the area.

The House bemoaned the continuous presence of personnel in the area will drive fear in the upcoming general elections.

“The call from citizens is that the House should demand the withdrawal of security personnel from the region forthwith so as to reduce the fear of intimidation being exhibited by the security personnel,” parts of the statement read.

Read the full statement below: