President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has broken his silence on the military personnel deployed to the country’s borders.

Addressing Ghanaians ahead of the voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the President said the deployments are not in any way to prevent Ghanaians from registering.

“I have no interest in preventing anyone from registering, neither do I have any plan to manipulate the elections,” he said.

According to him, the Armed Forces, since he has been in power, has been engaging in various exercises to secure the borders.

READ ALSO:

Voters Register: Check out where to register in your area

Military in Volta region: Govt replies Minority over ultimatum

To him, the December 7 election is a Ghanaian election and not a West Africa election.

“We must make sure that persons who do not meet the registration criteria do not find their names onto the register,” he added.

The Minority, in a press conference in the Volta Region on Tuesday, gave a day’s ultimatum to the government to withdraw military personnel from Ketu South in the Volta region.

The caucus claimed the deployment was an attempt to intimidate residents of the border towns especially, those in the Volta Region ahead of the voters’ registration exercise.

The President, meanwhile, urged all eligible Ghanaians to go out and register so that they can exercise their civic responsibility to elect a government of their choice.