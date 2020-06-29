President Nana Akufo-Addo has emphatically stated that it will not be possible to postpone the December 7, 2020 elections, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that the Constitution of Ghana makes no provision for the extension of the mandate of the President, who wields executive power, beyond four years.

He said this while addressing the nation ahead of the Electoral Commission’s compilation of a new voters’ register on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

“To exercise executive power in the Ghanaian state, you must be duly elected by the Ghanaian people. You must have their freely-expressed consent.

“On January 7, 2021, when my mandate as the current President expires, a duly elected person must be ready to be sworn in as President of the Republic,” he said.

ALSO READ:

He stressed countries have peacefully held elections amid the pandemic and Ghana could emulate same.

“Countries like Mali, South Korea, Malawi and others have all held elections amid the pandemic and it is not beyond Ghana to join these nations in organising a succesful election.,” he added.

He urged all eligible voters to participate in the registration exercise, adding all persons must endeavour to follow the safety protocols and present the required documents.