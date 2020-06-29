Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has slammed the Minority in Parliament over an ultimatum to the government to withdraw military personnel deployed to the country’s borders.

The Minority, in a press conference in the Volta Region on Tuesday, gave a day’s ultimatum to the government to withdraw military personnel from Ketu South in the Volta Region.

The Caucus claims the deployment is an attempt to intimidate residents of the border towns especially, those in the Volta Region ahead of the voters’ registration exercise.

Speaking at a news conference to clear the controversies around the deployment, Mr Nitiwul accused the NDC of spreading lies.

“I believe that if they are watching this press conference, they will revise their notes and they should be bowing their heads in shame because they lied to the people of Ghana.

“As we have all been told now, the numbers in the Volta Region are some of the lowest of the deployment,” he explained.

He questioned if their ultimatum was just to withdraw deployment in the Volta region or all other entry points.

“So when you are giving the ultimatum, are you giving the ultimatum for those in the North-East Region to also be withdrawn, those in the Northern Region to also be withdrawn?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, he stressed the personnel have been deployed across the country’s borders as part of measures to control Covid-19 importation.