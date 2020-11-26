A former Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North, Dennis Edward Aboagye, has downplayed the latest electoral projection by pollster Ben Ephson ahead of the 2020 election.

He contends that Mr Ephson has never been consistent with his election predictions hence the need not to take his predictions seriously.

“Ben Ephson’s headlines and predictions have been the same and nothing has changed. I am not sure he has done anything new. Our percentage is more than 52%. NPP is hitting above 55%; more so, Ben Ephson is a friend of the NDC and not us.

The NPP communicator also questioned the credibility of Mr Ephson’s poll, saying he was sure it was an armchair survey.

“We are not relying on him to win the elections; we are campaigning, we are on the grounds, and we are diffusing their lies,” he told Chief Jerry Forson on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

With barely eleven days to the December 7 polls, Mr Ephson has projected that President Akufo-Addo will secure 52.6% of votes while his counterpart John Mahama secures 45.7 % of the total votes cast in the presidential race.

He cited factors such as the free SHS, nursing and teacher trainee allowances and the fight against corruption as the reasons behind his prediction.

But, Mr Aboagye said the NPP was focused and won’t be swayed by the pollster or the lies of the NDC.

He urged the NDC to go and seek advice from Ben Ephson, stating he has been friends with the NDC and not the NPP.

Play the audio below for more of Dennis Edward Aboagye’s comments: