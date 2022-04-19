Sore nipples are a common occurrence in breastfeeding mothers.

However, it is not a problem only restricted to mothers. Other reasons for sore nipples are wearing the wrong size bra, exercising without a proper sports bra, an injury on the chest area or excessively dry skin that causes cracks on the nipples.

The soreness could lead to pain, tenderness, itchiness and swelling and at times, there can even be a pus-like white, watery fluid discharge.

Here are some quick and easy home remedies to help you treat sore nipples:

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has natural healing powers and pain-relieving properties. It soothes, hydrates, nourishes and moisturises the skin and accelerates the regeneration of new skin tissue.

Method: Cut open an aloe vera leaf, extract the gel and apply it to the affected areas. Allow it to dry on its own. Repeat this several times a day for three to four days.

Basil leaves

This herb speeds up the healing process of sore nipples as well as gives you relief from dryness, cracks, pain and even bleeding.

Method: Wash a handful of basil leaves and grind them into a paste. Apply this paste to the nipples and allow it to air dry. Follow this simple remedy three to five times daily for about a week.

Breast milk

If the cause of your sore nipples is breastfeeding, then you can use the breast milk itself to heal sore, cracked, bleeding or blistered nipples.

Breast milk has antibacterial as well as healing properties that can help the treatment.

Method: Apply a few drops of breast milk on the affected nipple or nipples before and after breastfeeding. Let it dry off naturally.

Hot oil massage

Massaging with oils like olive, coconut or sweet almond oil can help heal soreness by moisturising the affected area.

In addition, it will reduce the problems of cracks, tears or chapping, which can worsen the condition and delay healing.

Method: Warm a small amount of the oil in a microwave and massage it gently on the nipples. Let the oil soak in and re-apply if required.

Vitamin C foods

Including a lot of vitamin C-rich foods in your diet helps heal damaged skin tissues and also prevents infection effectively.

Method: To increase your vitamin C intake, eat foods like oranges, limes, lemons, kiwis, guavas, papaya, strawberries, kale, mustard greens, broccoli, and parsley.

It is important to clean your nipples thoroughly with warm water to remove any traces of oil or any herbal pastes you may have applied to reduce the soreness before breastfeeding your child.