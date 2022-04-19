The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA), Joe Danquah, has said job creation through industrialisation is key to setting Ghana on a path that moves the country ahead.

In view of this, MBDA is currently spearheading a development plan to ensure that the national economy is managed in such a manner as to maximise the welfare, freedom and happiness of every person in Ghana.

The authority is also seeking to provide adequate means of livelihood and suitable employment and public assistance to the needy.



Mr Danquah disclosed this while speaking to Adom News‘ Isaac Amoako when he handed over a market to the Juansa community in the Asante Akyem Municipality of the Ashanti region.

“Goals aim at the creation of an inclusive and equitable economy and society. The revival of interest in a subject that dominated development thinking and policy in the period is a welcome turn away from the prevalent intense focus on growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the market women expressed joy in getting a standard market facility from the government through the authority.

They said before the facility, they were found selling along the road at the mercy of rains and sun.