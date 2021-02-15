President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 15th February 2021, left Ghana to attend the 7th Session of the Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State of G5 Sahel.

President Akufo-Addo’s attendance is in his capacity as Chairperson of the Authority of the Economic Community of West African States.

The Summit, which is being held in N’Djamena, capital of Chad, will deliberate on the progress being made against the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the region.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

Others include the Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, and officials from the Presidency and the Foreign Affairs ministry.

ALSO READ:

The President will return to Ghana later on Monday, February 22, 2021.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.