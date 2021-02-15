Three people died on Sunday following a motorbike accident at the Abor Sitsofe Lodge Junction on the Accra-Aflao highway.

Mr Augustine Norpe Agbozo, an eyewitness and Assemblyman for the Dzogadze Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the deceased, two males and a female, died on the spot when their motorbike with registration number M-2775-11VR had a head-on collision with a Ford Transit vehicle with registration number GE 7866-20.

Mr Agbozo said both the motorbike and the Ford Transit crushed into each other from opposite directions.

Other eyewitnesses said the stretch of the road was a long curve noted for recording similar accidents.

Occupants of the Ford vehicle were, however, unhurt.