Ghana Watch Alliance has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate a bribery statement allegedly made by former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi on a Kumasi-based television station a week ago.

According to the group, the announcement made by the former lawmaker is a clear case of corruption and must be investigated.

Portions of the petition sighted reads:

“We believe that for a former minister of state to publicly sit on television station to voice out his personal bribery payments in the past with such high esteem cannot be overlooked in our quest to fight corruption in this country.”

In November 2021, the Special Prosecutor invited the nominee for Juaben Municipal Chief Executive, Alex Sarfo- Kantanka, for questioning over corruption and corruption related offenses.

This was after he publicly demanded a refund of monies paid as bribe to some assembly members to entice them to endorse his candidature.

The OSP has, however, called on members of the public who have knowledge of the commission of corruption or corruption-related offences to lodge complaints with the OSP against any official in that regard.

Background:

Former Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has disclosed he paid 5,000 cedis in order to entice delegates to vote for him in the 2020 parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party .

Mr Aduomi says despite paying the enticement fee, he lost the election to his strongest opponent.

“I paid a lot of money during the primaries. I paid 5,000 cedis to each of the 600 delegates but I lost the election,” he told a Kumasi-based radio station.

Below is the petition of the group: