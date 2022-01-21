Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has disclosed he paid 5,000 cedis in order to entice delegates to vote for him in the 2020 parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Aduomi says despite paying the enticement fee, he lost the election to his strongest opponent.

“I paid a lot of money during the primaries. I paid 5,000 cedis to each of the 600 delegates but I lost the election,” he told a Kumasi-based radio station.

According to him, politics is an expensive venture and a game for the brave, not the faint-hearted.

“Let me tell you this, politics is very expensive. That huge amount I paid was just for endorsement of my candidature. It’s a game for the brave,” said Mr Aduomi.

The former Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways lost the Ejisu seat in the last NPP parliamentary primaries in 2020 to John Kumah.

Mr Kumah amassed 397 votes representing 55.99% as against Mr Owusu-Aduomi’s 307 votes, representing 43.30%, while Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey had five votes representing 0.71%.

Mr Aduomi seemed unhappy recounting his losses.