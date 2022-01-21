A six million euro waste-to-energy plant will supply power to a local ginger processing company at Gyankobaa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The 400-kilowatt facility, known as the ‘Hybrid-PV- Biogas-Pyrolysis-Plant’, will convert 12 tons of waste into bio-fertiliser and energy daily.

The local assembly is convinced the project, when completed, will reduce the cost of waste management and generate revenue.

Farmers in the area will also have access to organic manure to feed their farms.

The waste-to-energy plant, started two years ago, sits on 17 acres of land with huge economic prospects.

It is seen as one of the remedies to Ghana’s waste management and power generation challenges while reducing the health hazards from pollution and climate change.

The project will create one thousand direct and indirect jobs to reduce rural unemployment.

The contractor of the construction firm, FV Construction Limited, Fredrick Agyemeng, gave details of the project.

The project, when completed, will also serve as a training centre for waste management and solar energy sourcing.

Fredrick Agyemeng says environmental issues are highly prioritised.

Municipal Chief Executive, Michael Amoah Awuku, says the project will supply power to a local ginger processing company to commence production.

He said the government is working with private power producers to connect power generated from the plant to the national grid.