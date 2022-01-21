Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Kamal-Deen Abdulai, has alleged that the Police have information on the whereabouts of the suspects involved in the Nima-Mamobi brawl.

He said this following the statement from the Police to place Gh¢20,000 bounty on the leaders involved in the violent clashes at Nima on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he said their location is widely known in society, adding that the Police have information of their whereabouts.

“The Police I challenge you, you know where they are, so they should stop beating around the bush. A lot of hypocrisy,” he told Adom TV.

“These gangs are known in society, in areas like this they have been in existence for years like brotherhood,” he recounted.

Mr Kamal-Deen revealed that the members resided elsewhere, outskirt of the area, and usually come to the area for business.

“Most of these guys involved in the gang don’t leave at Nima, day time they come to do trading and leave. They (Police) know where these guys are they know their mansions,” he reiterated.