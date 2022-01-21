Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) have called off their strike.

The industrial action, which started this morning, was to protest what they termed, “poor conditions of service.”

In a press release dated January 20, CLOGSAG announced that the government has reviewed the Memorandum of Understanding to meet their demand for better conditions of service.

“The National Executive Council of CLOGSAG has, therefore, decided to call off the strike. All members should organise themselves and resume work on Monday 24th January 2022,” part of the statement, signed by Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo indicated.

“We are grateful to all our members for their support and the print and electronic media for the coverage of our activities,” they added.

The leadership of CLOGSAG earlier contended that a year after their proposed salary structure was sent to the Finance Ministry to address their concerns, the Ministry is yet to communicate anything to them despite persistent reminders.