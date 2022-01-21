The Atwima Nwabiagya South District Assembly has been asked to immediately complete an ongoing police station project at Sepaase to help combat crime effectively.

The Abuakwa District Police Commander, Superintendent Vitus Napen, says the upsurge in crime in the area demands effective policing.

He says the efforts of the police in curtailing the high crime rate will be enhanced when the police station is established for high police visibility in the area.

Sepaase, a town in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality in the Ashanti Region, has a population of over 5,000.

The continuous robbery incidents and mob attacks have been described as worrisome by the Municipal Security Council.

READ ALSO:

District police commander, Superintendent Vitus Napen, believes these challenges will be dealt with drastically with the completion of the police station.

Residents blame the upsurge in insecurity on youth into drug addiction.

They want the challenge resolved immediately to boost economic activities.

The residents spoke to Nhyira news when the Municipal Chief Executive, Michael Awuku Amoah and the police inspected the on-going project.

The MEC says the project will be completed in less than a month.

He claims persons perpetuating crime are not from Sepaase but adjoining districts.

Meanwhile, the Assembly is constructing a court complex at Toase and Abuakwa to fast track trial of cases.