Leader and Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, says he is certain he’d add about 1,000 branches to his already existing 378 branches of churches in 2021.

According to him, the core mandate of his prophetic calling is to win more souls for Jesus Christ.

In his latest Facebook live video, the man of God said the 378 branches were on a great course, hence building 1,000 more will go a long way to cement his ministry.

I have 378 churches… I will add 1,000 to it this year. We are winning 1 million more souls. I will make sure to have 1,000 branches, he said.

Meanwhile, apart from being one of the successful pastors in Ghana, Rev Obofour said he is hated by many; who are wishing and waiting for his downfall.

He explained that lots of Ghanaians find it difficult to be happy for people climbing the ladder of success and that gesture will never take the nation forward.

