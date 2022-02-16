A 31-year-old farmer has been nabbed by the Adansi Nyakumase police for attempting to kill his wife, 21-year-old Doris Amoah.

Charles Soglo’s defence is that his wife, with whom he shares the same bed, has for some time refused to have sexual intercourse with him.

He confessed that on the fateful day, he was angered when his wife refused him again, and proceeded to shoot her.

The district Police commander of Adansi Fomena, C/Supt. Yaw told Adom News the suspect was overwhelmed with fear and as such, attempted to commit suicide.

He shot himself so vigorously that the bullet tore off two of his fingers before hitting his chest area.

Eyewitnesses alerted the police before transporting the victim to the New Edubiase Government Hospital where she is responding to treatment.

The suspect was also rushed to Saint Benito mini-hospital at Adansi Dompoase where he is receiving treatment under police guard.

The exhibit single barrel gun used in committing the crime has also been retrieved by the police.

The suspect will be arraigned before court to stand trial when treated and discharged.