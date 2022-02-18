UTAG strike: No politician can call it off, only members - Gyampo

Secretary to the University of Ghana Chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof Ransford Gyampo, says it is out of place for any politician to claim that it has called off the group’s ongoing strike.

According to him, lecturers will not bow to pressure from any quarter to do so until they feel their demands are met.

This follows a meeting between UTAG leadership, the Fair Wages, Minister for Education, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations and the Parliamentary Committee on education on Thursday.

According to Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kortoe, UTAG had agreed to end the industrial action during the meeting which lasted hours.

“On our appeal, they have agreed to call off the strike on the condition that government is ready to sit down with them immediately for them to resolve outstanding matters. The minister gave us the assurance that they are going to be committed. Once the Committee has directed, there is no way he as a leader of the government delegation will fail to meet with them even if it’s 24 hours a day; they will meet,” he told JoyNews.

The Legislator noted that the Committee is hopeful that University lecturers will return to lecture halls by Monday, February 21.

But, Prof Gyampo insists that cannot be the case.

Taking to his Facebook page, the Legon-UTAG Secretary wrote that “no politician can call off the UTAG strike.”

He further wrote that: “No Sponsored Propagandistic Media Reportage can pressurize anyone.

“Only members can rescind their decision after they are convinced. If they do, they will communicate.”