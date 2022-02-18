UPSA-UTAG rescinds decision to return to class despite court order

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) chapter of the University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG) has rescinded its decision to return to class on Monday, February 21.

According to UPSA-UTAG, per the fact that they are members of the national body, any decision taken by the National Executive Council (NEC) of UTAG binds on lecturers in UPSA as well.

This follows an earlier letter that indicated that lecturers in the school were to resume active teaching on Monday.

That directive had in the wake of an injunction placed on UTAG’s strike by the Labor Division of the Accra High Court.

With an injunction, UTAG is required to suspend the strike and return to the negotiation table.

However, the NEC of UTAG says till it has consulted its legal team on the way forward, the strike will continue unabated.

Consequently, UPSA-UTAG has indicated its resolve to wait for the decision of the NEC of UTAG on the interlocutory injunction.

“UTAG-UPSA, therefore, calls on members to exercise maximum restraints by remaining calm as we await the decision of the NEC of UTAG,” it concluded.