Embattled Assin North MP storms parliament to lobby for electricity for his people

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakyi Quayson, who is currently facing prosecution at the law court over dual citizenship, boldly entered the Chamber of Parliament to ask the Minister of Energy when electricity will be extended to some communities in his constituency.

Mr Quayson asked the Minister of Energy what steps the Ministry was taking to connect communities in the Assin North Constituency such as Canaan, Tatarekwanta, Aninkragya, Kyeikrom, Subinso, Dwenakyir, Yitey Hold Coast Camp. Others ,Kokwado, Krofofordo ,Adawukawku Adu and Agbodza to the national grid.

Responding to the MP’s question, the Deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku Aidoo, indicated that, the above communities do not form part of the Ministry’s ongoing projects.

The Minister, however, assured the MP those communities have been noted and will be considered for the national electricity grid in subsequent phase of the electrification project.

