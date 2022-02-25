Veteran Ghanaian coach, J.E. Sarpong, has cautioned that the right players must be called for Black Stars’ 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Ghana will take on the Super Eagles next month for a slot in the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

Ahead of the game, the former Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs gaffer said players playing in the Gulf, including Dubai must be overlooked for the two crucial games.

“We need to invite players playing well but not those playing in Dubai and co. Let’s get our best players available for the game against Nigeria. Such games are for top players who are playing so well in Europe,” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa Sports.

“Ghana vs Nigeria game is just like Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko. We need to approach the match with all the best materials available. Players playing in top leagues with good form should be those invited for the two-leg tie. No agency call-ups,” he added.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium first before travelling to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for the return fixture.

The first leg was initially scheduled for Thursday, March 24, 2022, but has now been moved to Friday, March 25, 2022.

Ghana is aiming to return to the Mundial for the fourth time having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.