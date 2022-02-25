President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in Ukraine, Philip Bobie Ansah, has said students from the Ukraine-Russia region are going through psychological trauma following reports of tensions and violent clashes.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Thursday, Mr Bobie Ansah, who is a medical student, said they are living in fear following the development.

According to him, he has been indoors ever since the clashes started.

“The situation we have now is that they are only targeting military bases and I even heard an explosion in my City. They have not yet started attacking civilians and we don’t know what might change going forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has said it is gravely concerned about the security and safety of Ghanaians living in Ukraine following reports of tensions and violent clashes.

According to the Ministry, the government has in the meantime asked over 1,000 students and other Ghanaians to seek help at government places of shelter.

Mr Ansah said the only way they can be evacuated is to go by land or diplomatic relations to come into play to help calm matters as they cannot leave the country willingly because air space has been closed and flights have been cancelled.

“I am hoping to come to Ghana because that is what we are expecting now so that when there is calm, we can go back because all the students want to come back home,” he added.

Though ATMs are not working, Mr Ansah advised the students to stay home and try to get water, food they can manage for the coming days.