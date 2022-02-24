Ghanaian nationals have been directed by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to seek shelter after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a wide-scale, pre-dawn attack Thursday against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a tweet said it was gravely concerned about the security and safety of over 1,000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine.

It said it was engaging with authorities in Ukraine and other relevant diplomatic missions on further measures.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Ghana Students has called on government to take urgent steps to evacuate students from Ukraine and Russia.