Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, says she will not support calls for colleague Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo to be dismissed.

The lawmaker has come under fire for neglecting her parliamentary duties amid speculations that she has vowed not to return until she is given a leadership role in the August House.

This has infuriated some colleague MPs and members of the NPP who are calling for her removal.

But to her, the ‘attacks’ on her is a deliberate attempt because she is a woman, adding it can never be done to any of the men on the Majority side.

“Especially as a woman, I will not support that call because if a woman puts to birth and she is having issues and needs to settle and through that, they will take her from parliament, then they should rather bring a gadget that will monitor them [women] so that when you menstruate then they take them off because after menstruation we give birth.

“And if you give birth and you are not protected, then there is no need you stay in the chamber so they should please stop it,” she said in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

Madam Doyoe believes women regardless of their age need a lot of pampering, hence, she [Adwoa Safo] needs not to be treated unfairly.

“All women are the same and if you are to get them and don’t pamper them, you will, by all means, crash with them,” she stated.

In view of this, she has urged the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hold further consultations, particularly with Miss Safo to know what the actual problem is before making any noise.



“They are rather adding more to her wounds and it is not the best at all. I will not support any calls from the House,” she added.

