General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the decision to declare the seat of Dome-Kwabenya MP vacant is not the sole obligation of the party.



According to John Boadu, there are due procedures that must be followed before such a conclusion can be arrived at but it is not an easy thing for the party to do.

“I have heard calls for her to be dismissed and a by-election to be held but that matter has to be referred to the privileges committee.



“Also, the constitution says that it can only happen when the MP is absent for 15 days with the Speaker’s permission but we cannot prove whether she did that or not,” he explained.



Mr Boadu, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, admitted the MP’s absence has cost the party and the nation.



“I know some of the issues are personal but for the sake of respect, she should have written to us(party) for us to know the situation.

“There are a lot of policies that need to be approved to keep the country running but because she is not here, we don’t have the numbers to do that,” he lamented.



He noted the party leadership is still holding discussions on the matter and will soon take a decision on the next line of action.

